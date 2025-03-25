CBI files charge sheet against 45 persons for cheating and indulging in malpractice in NEET (UG) exam

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar informed Parliament on Tuesday that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed five charge sheets in the NEET (UG) 2024 paper theft case, involving 45 individuals.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) approached the CBI after certain cases of alleged irregularities, cheating, and malpractice were reported. The Ministry has also requested the CBI to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the full range of alleged irregularities, including conspiracy and breach of trust, with respect to the NEET (UG) 2024 examination, said the minister in a written in response to questions raised by VCK leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan regarding widespread malpractices and impersonation of candidates in the NEET exam over the past five years.

The names of candidates who benefited from the paper theft and unfair practices, as well as the names of MBBS students who either solved the stolen paper or appeared for the exam as impersonators, have already been identified and forwarded to the relevant authorities for necessary action, the minister noted.

Referring to the Supreme Court ruling on the matter, the minister stated that sufficient evidence is not currently on record to suggest a systemic leak or malpractice of other forms.