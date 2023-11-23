Begin typing your search...

CBI brings back murder accused with Interpol red notice to India from Saudi Arabia

He was absconding for several years, according to a CBI spokesperson

ByANIANI|23 Nov 2023 4:30 PM GMT
CBI brings back murder accused with Interpol red notice to India from Saudi Arabia
X

 Central Bureau of Investigation

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: The Global Operation Centre of the Central Bureau of Investigation (NCB-India) coordinated over Interpol channels and the Red Notice Subject Sudheesh Ramachandran, who was wanted by Kerala Police for the offence of murder and other offences, CBI spokesperson said in a press release. He was located in Saudi Arabia and a team of Kerala Police with the close assistance of Interpol-NCB brought him back to India on November 23.

He was absconding for several years, according to a CBI spokesperson. He was located in Saudi Arabia and a team of Kerala Police with the close assistance of Interpol-NCB, Riyadh returned him to India on November 23, according to CBI spokesperson press release.

Sudheesh Ramachandran was wanted by Kerala police in a case crime No 192/2006 of Thumba Police Station, Thiruvananthapuram City (Kerala) for the offence of murder and other offences, according to the press release. A red notice was issued against him from IPSG on 26 May 2021 at the request of Kerala police.

A red notice was circulated to all Interpol member nations for the location and arrest of the accused.

NationGlobal Operation CentreCentral Bureau of InvestigationKerala PoliceCBI spokespersonThumba Police Station
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X