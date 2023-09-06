CBI arrests GAIL ED in Rs 50 lakh bribery case

NEW DELHI: The CBI has arrested an Executive Director of GAIL in connection with the alleged Rs 50 lakh bribery case in which money changed hands to favour some contractors in the gas pipeline projects, officials said on Tuesday.

Along with ED (Projects) KB Singh, the central agency has also arrested four others, including Director of Vadodara-based Advance Infrastructures Surender Kumar, they said.

It is alleged that the bribe was paid for favouring the company in two GAIL pipeline projects – Srikakulam to Angul and Vijaypur to Auraiya.