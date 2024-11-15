CBFC introduces new film certification categories for public exhibition

CHENNAI: Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Friday introduced new film certification categories.

Accordingly, films will now be certified as U, UA 7+, UA 13+, UA 16+ and A categories.

* U - The film is suitable for unrestricted public exhibition, suitable for all age group.

* UA 7+, UA 13+, UA 16+ - The film is suitable for unrestricted public exhibition with an endorsement of caution as to whether a child below the age of seven, thirteen or sixteen may be allowed to see the film should be considered by the parents or guardian of such child with respect to the appropriate “UA marker”.

*A - The film is suitable for public exhibition restricted to adults. (Adult means a person who has completed his eighteenth year)

The films which are certified under 'UA marker' may contain certain element of disturbing content for the young children like horror/violence, sex/intimacy, body exposures, addictive habits, deviant behaviour, mature content etc.

Based on the impact of portrayal of above elements, the film may be categorized as 'UA 7+, UA 13+, UA 16+'.

The Board is recommending such films only for kids above the age of 7+, 13+ and 16+ respectively.

If any parent wishes to expose their children of less than the recommended age, they are cautioned to take due care by knowing more about the movie and decide whether to allow their child to see the film, considering the nature of their child.

These new ratings will aid the Board (CBFC) in certifying the content for the most appropriate age group, in tune with changed time.

Parents are requested to take note of it.

To know about the Certification (age rating) details of any movie, parents are advised to visit cbfcindia.gov.in and use the search option.