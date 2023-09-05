Cauvery dispute: K'taka farmers to file petition in SC today

BENGALURU: Farmer groups from Karnataka will file a counter petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday against the order of the Cauvery Water Management Tribunal (CWMA) to release water to Tamil Nadu.

Darshan Puttanaiah, MLA from Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha, has reached New Delhi to work in this regard. The petition will be submitted through senior advocate Ravivarma Kumar. Sources said that the crisis situation regarding the Cauvery valley in Karnataka would be presented before the court.

The present water level at reservoirs, non-availability of water to crops for farmers and the challenge of providing drinking water would also be brought to the notice of the Supreme Court, sources said.

The leaders of farmers’ organisations prepared for five days to file the petition. MLA Darshan Puttannaiah has also launched an indefinite strike round clock in Mandya condemning the move to release water to Tamil Nadu.

The Supreme Court is likely to take up the matter on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the protests continued in Mandya and Mysuru districts against the state government’s move to release water to Tamil Nadu.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had questioned organisations protesting against the release of water to Tamil Nadu, asking why they are not urging the Central government to implement the Mekedatu project?

Shivakumar stated: "It is a good development that many organisations are protesting the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. I congratulate them. Where were these organisations when the Congress party had taken up the protest march demanding immediate implementation of the Mekedatu project?”

"Why are these organisations not urging the Central government to commence the Mekedatu project? Mekedatu dam is the only solution to the Cauvery dispute. There is no use in carrying out politics," Shivakumar questioned