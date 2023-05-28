New Parl inauguration live: 'When India surges ahead, world also moves forward'
PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla lead the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on Sunday. (Inputs from ANI)
CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building here on Sunday morning and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber.
Dressed in traditional attire, Modi walked into Parliament premises from its Gate No. 1 and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math, the prime minister performed "Ganapati Homam" to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building.
The prime minister prostrated before the Sengol and sought blessings from high priests of various adheenams in Tamil Nadu with the holy sceptre in hand.
The prime minister felicitated with shawls and souvenirs some workers who played key roles in the construction of the new Parliament building.
A multi-faith prayer was also held to mark the occasion.
The triangular-shaped four-storey building has a built-up area of 64,500 square metres.
The building has three main gates -- Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar.
It will have separate entrances for VIPs, MPs, and visitors.
The material used for the new building has been acquired from various parts of the country.
The teakwood used in the building was sourced from Nagpur in Maharashtra, while the red and white sandstone was procured from Sarmathura in Rajasthan. The sandstone for the Red Fort and Humayun's Tomb in the national capital was also known to have been sourced from Sarmathura.
The Kesharia green stone has been procured from Udaipur, the red granite from Lakha near Ajmer and the white marble has been sourced from Ambaji in Rajasthan.
Live Updates
- 28 May 2023 8:18 AM GMT
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with several leaders after concluding his speech in Lok Sabha in the new Parliament. pic.twitter.com/NWiWZA1WRW— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023
- 28 May 2023 8:18 AM GMT
This building is equipped with modern facilities and equipped with the latest gadgets. It has given employment to over 60,000 labourers. We have created a digital gallery to honour their hard work: PM Modi
- 28 May 2023 7:58 AM GMT
From panchayat bhawan to Sansad bhawan, our inspiration is the development of our country and its people. Today, as we are proud of the construction of this new Parliament, it also gives me immense satisfaction when I think about the construction of homes for 4 crore poor people and 11 crore toilets in the country in the last 9 years. When we talk about modern facilities in the new Parliament, I feel content we have constructed over 4 lakh kilometres of roads to connect villages in the country: PM Modi
- 28 May 2023 7:58 AM GMT
"There was a need for new Parliament. We also have to see that the number of seats and MPs will increase in the coming time. That's why it was need of the hour that a new Parliament is made".
- 28 May 2023 7:48 AM GMT
Several years of foreign rule stole our pride from us. Today, India has left behind that colonial mindset: PM Narendra Modi in the new Parliament
- 28 May 2023 7:46 AM GMT
India is the mother of democracy. It is also the foundation of global democracy. Democracy is our 'Sanskaar', idea & tradition.
- 28 May 2023 7:45 AM GMT
Along with India, the new Parliament building will also contribute to the world's progress.
- 28 May 2023 7:45 AM GMT
It is our good fortune that we have been able to restore the pride of the holy 'Sengol'. Whenever proceedings start in this House the 'Sengol' will inspire us.
- 28 May 2023 7:44 AM GMT
When India moves forward, then the World moves forward. This new Parliament will also lead to the development of the world through the development of India.
- 28 May 2023 7:44 AM GMT
The holy 'Sengol' was installed in Parliament today. In the Chola dynasty, the 'Sengol' symbolised justice, righteousness and good governance: PM Modi