Assembly polls live updates: Voting begins in MP, Chhattisgarh
CHENNAI: The voting for Madhya Pradesh's all 230 assembly seats and Chhattisgarh's 70 seats--in the second phase is being held today.
While in Madhya Pradesh, the incumbent is the BJP, in Chhattisgarh, it is the Congress that is seeking to retain power.
In MP, voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, in Baihar, Lanji, and Parswara assembly seats of Balaghat district and some booths of Mandla and Dindori districts, voting will be held till 3 p.m.
In Chhattisgarh, the BJP, which ruled the state continuously between 2003 and 2018, is seeking to replace the Congress government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Bahgel.
The first phase of polling in the state for 20 seats was held on November 7. Both parties claimed to have done well in the first phase. The Congress had a good strike rate in these 70 seats in the 2018 elections, having won 51 of them.
Polling parties have reached their designated polling stations and 958 candidates are in the fray in this phase.
Over 18,000 polling stations have been set up in the state for voting in this phase. Out of these, 727 are 'Sangwari' booths where women polling personnel have been deployed.
Live Updates
- 17 Nov 2023 2:58 AM GMT
BJP candidate from Indore-1, Kailash Vijayvargiya offers prayers at a temple in Indore.
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Elections | BJP candidate from Indore-1, Kailash Vijayvargiya offers prayers at a temple in Indore. pic.twitter.com/3VZiPGe0wM— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023
- 17 Nov 2023 2:52 AM GMT
Visuals from the polling centre in Bhopal.
- 17 Nov 2023 2:50 AM GMT
State BJP president and party's candidate from Lormi, Arun Sao casts his vote at a polling booth in Bilaspur.
- 17 Nov 2023 2:45 AM GMT
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers prayers at Narmada Ghat in Sehore.
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Elections | MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers prayers at Narmada Ghat in Sehore. pic.twitter.com/iA6A4Dm00C— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023
- 17 Nov 2023 2:43 AM GMT
State BJP president and party's candidate from Lormi, Arun Sao offers prayers at a temple in Bilaspur.
- 17 Nov 2023 2:38 AM GMT
A differently-abled voter being helped to reach the polling booth, at a polling station in Raipur.
- 17 Nov 2023 2:33 AM GMT
Voting begins for the second phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections; remaining 70 seats in the fray.
- 17 Nov 2023 2:32 AM GMT
State Congress president and party's candidate from Chhindwara, Kamal Nath casts his vote at a polling booth here.
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Elections | State Congress president and party's candidate from Chhindwara, Kamal Nath casts his vote at a polling booth here. pic.twitter.com/L7nAyC2NCR— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023
- 17 Nov 2023 2:32 AM GMT
Voters queue up outside a polling station in Sidhi as polling continues on all 230 assembly seats of the state.
- 17 Nov 2023 2:23 AM GMT
First-time voter, Chahat Singhal says, "This is my first vote. The voting timings were 7am-6pm but I am here from 6am..."