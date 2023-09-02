Begin typing your search...

Aditya-L1 launch live updates: A sunny India gears up for the solar conquest

Catch the live updates of India's maiden solar mission Aditya-L1 launch with DT Next.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 Sep 2023 5:31 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-02 05:38:30.0  )
Aditya-L1 launch live updates: A sunny India gears up for the solar conquest
X

Aditya L1 onboard the PSLV-C57 the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on September 1, 2023 on the eve of its launch. (X/@ISRO)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: As India successfully set its footprint on the moon's south pole region, the nation anxiously wishes for a similar outcome with ISRO's initiative to launch Aditya-L1, which would carry seven payloads to observe the sun. It would be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 or L1.

The largest and technically most challenging payload on Aditya-L1 is the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph or VELC. VELC was integrated, tested, and calibrated at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics’ CREST (Centre for Research and Education in Science Technology) campus in Hosakote in collaboration with ISRO. Aditya-L1 will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (or L1), which is 1.5 million km away from the Earth in the direction of the sun. It is expected to cover the distance in four months' time.

This strategic location will enable Aditya-L1 to continuously observe the sun without being hindered by eclipses or occultation, allowing scientists to study solar activities and their impact on space weather in real time.

Also, the spacecraft's data will help identify the sequence of processes that lead to solar eruptive events and contribute to a deeper understanding of space weather drivers.

Major objectives of India’s solar mission include the study of the physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism, the solar wind acceleration, coupling and dynamics of the solar atmosphere, solar wind distribution and temperature anisotropy, and origin of Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) and flares and near-earth space weather.

The atmosphere of the sun, the corona, is what we see during a total solar eclipse. A coronagraph like the VELC is an instrument that cuts out the light from the disk of the sun, and can thus image the much fainter corona at all times, the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Astrophysics said.


Aditya-L1 launch live updatesAditya-L1Aditya-L1 launchIndiaIndian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)ISROaditya-l1 mission launchISRO Aditya L1 LaunchISRO Aditya L1 Launch live updatesAditya L1 Solar Mission Live UpdatesAditya L1 Solar Mission LiveAditya-L1 Solar Missionsun mission aditya l1India’s Sun missionaditya l1 mission isroaditya l1 budgetsolar mission isrosolar mission aditya l1aditya l1 mission countdown
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X