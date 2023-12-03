Begin typing your search...

5 States Assembly Election 2023 Live: Vote counting begins

Catch the live updates of 5 state election results here

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|3 Dec 2023 2:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-03 03:19:02  )
5 States Assembly Election 2023 Live: Vote counting begins
CHENNAI: The votes for the legislative assemblies of four states -- Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana -- will be counted amid tight security arrangements on Sunday, in the final stretch of the battle billed as the semifinal before the mega final in 2024.

However, the counting of votes in Mizoram, which also went to polls along with four other states last month, has been pushed back to December 4, Monday, the Election Commission (EC) informed earlier.

The counting of votes at designated centres will begin at 8 am on Sunday.

The polling in five states, straddling the north, east and southern parts of the country, is tipped to set the course of the political headwinds going into the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Live Updates

2023-12-03 02:15:13
  • 3 Dec 2023 3:19 AM GMT

    Madhya Pradesh BJP War Room in Bhopal keeps an eye on initial trends of postal ballots and EVM results on counting day

  • 3 Dec 2023 3:17 AM GMT

    Visuals from outside Congress war room in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

  • 3 Dec 2023 3:17 AM GMT

    Visuals from outside Congress war room in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

  • 3 Dec 2023 3:15 AM GMT

    Bhopal: State Congress president Kamal Nath says, "I have not seen any trends, I don't need to look at any trends till 11 am. I am very confident, I trust the voters of Madhya Pradesh..."

  • 3 Dec 2023 3:13 AM GMT

    The process of counting of votes is underway in a counting centre in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara

  • 3 Dec 2023 3:07 AM GMT

    On counting day, BRS MLC K Kavitha says, "We are very confident that we will win again with the blessings of the people of Telangana."

  • 3 Dec 2023 3:06 AM GMT

     Counting of votes gets underway in Telangana's Karimnagar

  • 3 Dec 2023 3:01 AM GMT

     Madhya Pradesh:  Boxes for counting of postal ballots opened at a counting centre in Chhatarpur

  • 3 Dec 2023 2:58 AM GMT

    Visuals from counting centre in Siddipet where counting of votes for Gajwel constituency is underway

  • 3 Dec 2023 2:56 AM GMT

    Chhattisgarh minister Amarjeet Bhagat says he is confident of party's victory in the Assembly polls

