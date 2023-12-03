5 States Assembly Election 2023 Live: Vote counting begins
Catch the live updates of 5 state election results here
CHENNAI: The votes for the legislative assemblies of four states -- Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana -- will be counted amid tight security arrangements on Sunday, in the final stretch of the battle billed as the semifinal before the mega final in 2024.
However, the counting of votes in Mizoram, which also went to polls along with four other states last month, has been pushed back to December 4, Monday, the Election Commission (EC) informed earlier.
The counting of votes at designated centres will begin at 8 am on Sunday.
The polling in five states, straddling the north, east and southern parts of the country, is tipped to set the course of the political headwinds going into the Lok Sabha elections next year.
Live Updates
- 3 Dec 2023 3:19 AM GMT
Madhya Pradesh BJP War Room in Bhopal keeps an eye on initial trends of postal ballots and EVM results on counting day
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh BJP War Room in Bhopal keeps an eye on initial trends of postal ballots and EVM results on counting day pic.twitter.com/GRSuZUHKM5— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
- 3 Dec 2023 3:15 AM GMT
Bhopal: State Congress president Kamal Nath says, "I have not seen any trends, I don't need to look at any trends till 11 am. I am very confident, I trust the voters of Madhya Pradesh..."
- 3 Dec 2023 3:13 AM GMT
The process of counting of votes is underway in a counting centre in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara
- 3 Dec 2023 3:07 AM GMT
On counting day, BRS MLC K Kavitha says, "We are very confident that we will win again with the blessings of the people of Telangana."
- 3 Dec 2023 3:06 AM GMT
Counting of votes gets underway in Telangana's Karimnagar
- 3 Dec 2023 3:01 AM GMT
Madhya Pradesh: Boxes for counting of postal ballots opened at a counting centre in Chhatarpur
- 3 Dec 2023 2:58 AM GMT
Visuals from counting centre in Siddipet where counting of votes for Gajwel constituency is underway
- 3 Dec 2023 2:56 AM GMT
Chhattisgarh minister Amarjeet Bhagat says he is confident of party's victory in the Assembly polls