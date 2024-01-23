Caste census plan a part of Jagan's political conspiracy, says TDP

AMARAVATI: The caste census of the Backward Classes (BCs) in Andhra Pradesh is nothing but part of a political conspiracy by Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for electoral gains, claimed TDP politburo member and former minister Kalava Srinivasulu on Tuesday.

He appealed to the BCs in the state not to fall victim to this political conspiracy by reposing faith in Jagan. Talking to media persons here, the TDP politburo member asked Jagan as to why he has not mounted pressure on the Centre all these years if at all he was serious on working for the welfare of BCs.

“At least Mr Jagan would have asked his party MPs to raise the caste census issue on the floor of Parliament," he felt. Not raising the issue on any platform all these years and without asking those concerned with this, bringing the matter onto the scene suddenly is the best example for his political opportunism,” Srinivasulu observed.

Alleging that Jagan is responsible for the killing of 76 innocent BC leaders and sending thousands of those belonging to the community to jail by filing false cases, the TDP leader asked how he can be expected to do justice to BCs.

Pointing out that several commissions had already recommended for caste census along with population census, he said the TDP government headed by the then chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu too had recommended to the Centre for caste census in 2014 but till now there is no response from the Centre.

This delay has resulted in great injustice to the BCs who comprise more than 50 per cent of the state population, he said. The weaker sections could not benefit more than 27 per cent in education and employment, the TDP politburo member felt.

Srinivasulu reaffirmed that Jagan will be going home after the upcoming elections and against this backdrop he is now resorting to cheap politics in the name of caste census only to cheat the BCs. "If Mr Jagan is really serious about the census, why should he change the dates of the exercise to be taken up," he asked.

While gathering information in the name of caste census, those who are involved in the exercise are taking the thumb impressions of the people and are asking for even the One Time Passwords (OTPs), he said. Is this not a political conspiracy to gain certain benefits in the coming elections, the former minister asked.