Case of mistaken identity: Govt decides to withdraw suspension of DMK MP SR Parthiban from LS

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday decided to withdraw the suspension of DMK MP S R Parthiban from the Lok Sabha as he was not present in the House and his name was included with those to be suspended by mistake.

Now, the total number of MPs suspended for the remainder of the winter session or Parliament stands at 14 — 13 from the Lok Sabha and one from the Rajya Sabha.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Parthiban’s name has been withdrawn from the list of the Lok Sabha members suspended earlier in the day as there was a mistake on the part of the staff in identifying the member.

“I have requested the Speaker to drop the name of the member as it was a case of mistaken identity,” Joshi said.

The Speaker has agreed to the suggestion.

Joshi said when the business of the House had shifted to the new Parliament building, the speaker had proposed at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) that the members have to work with a fresh resolve of not showing placards in the House.

“This proposal was unanimously agreed to. Nobody had opposed it,” he added.

The 13 MPs violated the decision taken at the BAC meeting and brought placards to the House and hence, they were suspended, the minister added.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha MPs were suspended after the House adopted two separate motions brought by the government.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha.