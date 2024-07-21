Case filed against Jindal Group executive over molestation on flight allegation

KOLKATA: A case was filed against a senior executive of a Jindal Group company for allegedly molesting a female co-passenger on a Kolkata-Abu Dhabi flight, an officer of the Bidhanngar City Police said on Sunday.



The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman's parents at the Airport police station on the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Saturday, he said.

The female passenger, in a series of posts on X, had alleged that the executive showed her some obscene videos by calling them movie clips, triggering an outrage.

A case was filed under BNS sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage modesty) and 75 (uttering words or making gestures or exhibiting any object in any form insulting the modesty of a woman), the officer said.

"We have started an investigation into the matter," he added.

On Friday, Jindal Steel and Power Chairman Naveen Jindal promised to investigate allegations of molestation against the executive, saying his group has a zero-tolerance policy in such matters.

The executive has been sent on administrative leave and a third-party investigation has been started to probe the matter, a statement by a Jindal Group company said on Saturday.