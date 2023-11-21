Can we forget Brij Bhushan Singh?: Cong leader questions Modi's remark on crimes against women in RaJ

UDAIPUR: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Rajasthan government of "insulting women" of the State, Congress leader Gourav Vallabh took a swipe at the PM, asking about the actions taken against BJP leader Brij Bhushan Saran Singh, who is accused of sexual assault.

Speaking to ANI, Gourav Vallabh said that the number of crimes that the PM mentioned in his public rally in Rajasthan's Pali on Monday was because the state police are directed to register each case, unlike in the other states.

"In Rajasthan, CM has directed police officers to register an FIR if somebody comes to register a complaint and that's why we have these numbers but in other states, even in case of big crimes there are hardly any FIRs registered. We never support rapists but the BJP has always stood with rapists, not with women and daughters. Can we forget Brij Bhushan Singh?" the Congress leader said on Monday.

He further alleged that PM Modi did not support the wrestlers who had accused Brij Bhushan Singh of sexual assault and staged a protest against him.

"Medal-winning daughters said the BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh had sexually harassed them but PM Modi did not stand with those daughters, his concern was on saving Brij Bhushan Singh. PM Modi, why did you not stand with those medal-winning daughters?" Gourav Vallabh said.



