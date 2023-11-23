Begin typing your search...
Campaigning for Rajasthan Assembly polls to end today evening
Rajasthan goes to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.
JAIPUR: Campaigning for the Assembly elections in Rajasthan will end on Thursday evening.
Rajasthan goes to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.
In a statement, Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said the campaigning for Rajasthan Assembly elections will end at 6 pm on Thursday and no public meeting or procession can be held after that.
Next Story