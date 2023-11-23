Begin typing your search...

Campaigning for Rajasthan Assembly polls to end today evening

Rajasthan goes to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.

23 Nov 2023
PM Modi with CP Joshi during a road show ahead of elections in Jaipur. (PTI)

JAIPUR: Campaigning for the Assembly elections in Rajasthan will end on Thursday evening.

In a statement, Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said the campaigning for Rajasthan Assembly elections will end at 6 pm on Thursday and no public meeting or procession can be held after that.

