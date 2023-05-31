CAG GC Murmu re-elected as external editor at WHO for another 4-year term

NEW DELHI: Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), Girish Chandra Murmu, has been re-elected as External Auditor of the World Health Organization (WHO) for a four-year term from 2024 to 2027.

CAG Murmu is already holding this position in WHO since 2019 for a four-year term -- 2019 to 2023

The election was held on Monday in the seventy-sixth World Health Assembly in Geneva, where the CAG of India was re-elected with an overwhelming majority (114 out of 156 votes) in the first round of voting itself.

"CAG's appointment is a recognition of its standing among the international community as well as its professionalism, high standards, global audit experience and strong national credentials. This resounding victory was made possible by the sustained support and tireless efforts of the Permanent Representative of India to The United Nations at Geneva, his officers and a special team of handpicked officers from CAG," an official release said.

This is the second major international audit assignment for the CAG this year following his selection for the post of External Auditor (2024-2027) of the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Geneva earlier this year.

Besides WHO, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India is currently the External Auditor of the Food and Agriculture Organization (2020-2025), International Atomic Energy Agency (2022-2027), Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (2021-2023) and Inter-Parliamentary Union (2020-2022).

CAG is also a Member of the United Nations (UN) Panel of External Auditors. He is also a member of the Governing Boards of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) and ASOSAI.



