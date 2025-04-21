Bureaucracy can't operate on outdated frameworks;govt working on policies to shape next 1,000 yrs:PM

NEW DELHI: Asserting that India's bureaucracy and policymaking cannot operate on outdated frameworks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the policies that his government is working on are going to shape the future of the next 1,000 years and asked everyone to work tirelessly towards this shared vision.

Reflecting on the past role of bureaucracy as a regulator that controlled the pace of industrialisation and entrepreneurship, he emphasised that the nation has moved beyond this mindset and is now fostering an environment that promotes enterprise among citizens and helps them overcome barriers.

"Civil services must transform into an enabler, expanding its role from merely being the keeper of rule books to becoming a facilitator of growth," Modi said, addressing the Civil Services Day function at Vigyan Bhawan here.

During his nearly 40-minute pep talk to the bureaucrats, he highlighted the aspirations of India's society, youth, farmers and women, stating that their dreams have reached unprecedented heights and stressed the need for extraordinary speed to fulfil these extraordinary aspirations.

"The policies we are working on today, the decisions we are making, are going to shape the future of the next thousand years", Modi said.

Underscoring the importance of collective effort and determination in achieving the goal of a developed India, the prime minister urged everyone to work tirelessly, every day and every moment, towards this shared vision.

Mentioning the rapid changes occurring globally, noting how even within families, interactions with younger generations can make one feel outdated due to the fast pace of change, Modi highlighted the swift evolution of gadgets every two to three years and how children are growing up amidst these transformations.

"India's bureaucracy, work processes, and policymaking cannot operate on outdated frameworks," he said, during the function being attended by a large number of civil services officers.

The prime minister outlined India's ambitious goals for the coming years, including energy security, clean energy, advancements in sports, and achievements in space exploration, emphasising the importance of raising India's flag high in every sector.

Underscoring the immense responsibility on civil servants to ensure that India becomes the world's third-largest economy at the earliest, he urged them to prevent any delays in achieving this critical objective.

Modi said this year's theme of Civil Services Day -- Holistic Development of India -- is a commitment and a promise to the people of the nation.

"Holistic development of India means ensuring that no village, no family, and no citizen is left behind," the prime minister said, adding that true progress is not about small changes but about achieving a full-scale impact.

He said the vision of holistic development, which includes clean water for every household, quality education for every child, financial access for every entrepreneur, and the benefits of the digital economy for every village.

Modi said that quality in governance is not determined by the mere launch of schemes but by how deeply these schemes reach the people and their real impact.

Highlighting that over the past 10 years, India has progressed from incremental change to impactful transformation, the prime minister emphasised that the country's governance model is now focused on next-generation reforms, leveraging technology and innovative practices to bridge the gap between the government and citizens.

"India is now recognised not merely for its growth but for setting new benchmarks in governance, transparency, and innovation," he said.

Modi cited India's G20 Presidency as a significant example of these advancements, noting that, for the first time in G20's history, over 200 meetings were held across more than 60 cities, creating a broad and inclusive footprint.

He underscored how the approach of public participation transformed the G20 into a people's movement.

"The world has acknowledged India's leadership; India is not just participating, it is leading," the prime minister said.

Modi highlighted the growing discussions around government efficiency and said that India is 10-11 years ahead of other nations in this regard.

Mentioning efforts made over the past 11 years to eliminate delays, introduce new processes, and reduce turnaround time through technology, he said that over 40,000 compliances have been removed, and more than 3,400 legal provisions have been decriminalised to promote ease of business.

Modi recalled the resistance faced during these reforms, with critics questioning the need for such changes.

However, he emphasised that the government did not succumb to pressure, asserting that "new approaches are essential for achieving new results".

The prime minister highlighted the improvement in India's ease of doing business rankings as a result of these efforts and noted the global enthusiasm for investing in India.

Modi urged the need to capitalise on this opportunity by eliminating red tape at the state, district, and block levels to achieve set goals effectively.