Budget 2024 Live updates: FM Nirmala arrives at Parliament carrying Budget tablet

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to unveil the Interim Budget 2024 today, February 1.

This marks the conclusive budget of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government since the Lok Sabha elections 2024 are scheduled in April-May.

This will be her sixth Budget as the Finance Minister and last in the second term of the Modi government.

This budget is interim in nature and the comprehensive budget for the financial year 2024-25 will be introduced only after the formation of the new government following the general elections.

Interim Budget: An Interim Budget allocates funds for essential government operations, ongoing schemes and urgent requirements. Since it is not a budget for a full year, it refrains from policy reforms.

After Lok Sabha elections, Newly appointed government will present a full budget.