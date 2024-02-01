Begin typing your search...

Budget 2024 Live updates: FM Nirmala arrives at Parliament carrying Budget tablet

Catch the live updates of Interim Budget 2024-25 today

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|1 Feb 2024 3:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-01 04:50:18  )
Budget 2024 Live updates: FM Nirmala arrives at Parliament carrying Budget tablet
X

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to unveil the Interim Budget 2024 today, February 1.

This marks the conclusive budget of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government since the Lok Sabha elections 2024 are scheduled in April-May.

This will be her sixth Budget as the Finance Minister and last in the second term of the Modi government.

This budget is interim in nature and the comprehensive budget for the financial year 2024-25 will be introduced only after the formation of the new government following the general elections.

Interim Budget: An Interim Budget allocates funds for essential government operations, ongoing schemes and urgent requirements. Since it is not a budget for a full year, it refrains from policy reforms.

After Lok Sabha elections, Newly appointed government will present a full budget.

Live Updates

2024-02-01 03:30:54
>Load More
BudgetBudget 2024Budget 2024 LiveNirmala SitharamanFM Nirmala SitharamanFM NirmalaFinanace MinisterFMIndiaInterim BudgetInterim Budget 2024PM ModiPM Narendra ModiPrime Ministercentral governmentIncome TaxeconomyrevenueUnion Budgetsixth consecutive BudgetPollsElections 2024InfrastructurehealthcareeducationGSTpre-election budgetInterim Budget 2024-25Income Tax ActLok SabhaElectionsBudget planNational
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X