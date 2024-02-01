Budget 2024 Live updates: FM Nirmala arrives at Parliament carrying Budget tablet
CHENNAI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to unveil the Interim Budget 2024 today, February 1.
This marks the conclusive budget of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government since the Lok Sabha elections 2024 are scheduled in April-May.
This will be her sixth Budget as the Finance Minister and last in the second term of the Modi government.
This budget is interim in nature and the comprehensive budget for the financial year 2024-25 will be introduced only after the formation of the new government following the general elections.
Interim Budget: An Interim Budget allocates funds for essential government operations, ongoing schemes and urgent requirements. Since it is not a budget for a full year, it refrains from policy reforms.
After Lok Sabha elections, Newly appointed government will present a full budget.
Live Updates
- 1 Feb 2024 4:50 AM GMT
"They (BJP government) cannot make any policy announcement in this budget. It (interim budget) is a routine thing, and only after the new government takes charge, they will present a fresh budget," says DMK leader TKS Elangovan.
- 1 Feb 2024 4:46 AM GMT
"They will try to hoodwink the people of India...," says MDMK MP Vaiko on the government's interim Budget today.
- 1 Feb 2024 4:34 AM GMT
Union Cabinet meets in Parliament, ahead of the presentation of the interim Budget
- 1 Feb 2024 4:31 AM GMT
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carrying the Budget tablet arrives at Parliament, to present the country's interim Budget
- 1 Feb 2024 4:26 AM GMT
Union Finance Minister leaves from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, for Parliament.
- 1 Feb 2024 4:19 AM GMT
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at Parliament complex for the interim Budget
- 1 Feb 2024 4:07 AM GMT
Hard Copies of Budget arrive at Parliament
- 1 Feb 2024 4:03 AM GMT
Cabinet meeting to be held at 10 AM, Budget to be presented at 11 AM: Sources
- 1 Feb 2024 3:48 AM GMT
Finance Minister Nirmala along with her team before the presentation of the country's interim Budget 'bahi-khata'.
