Bru refugees vote in Tripura for Lok Sabha elections, marking a milestone

AGARTALA: In a landmark shift from past practices, Bru refugees settled in Tripura cast their votes for the Lok Sabha elections, marking the second time they participated in the electoral process without having to return to Mizoram.

This development underscores a progression in the lives of these refugees, who previously had to travel to the Tripura-Mizoram boundary to vote.

The voting process took place at the Bru Reang Refugee camp located under the Ambassa Subdivision town of Tripura. This event is significant as it is the first time the Bru refugees are not participating in elections in Mizoram following their permanent settlement in Tripura. This was made possible under a central government-sponsored rehabilitation arrangement initiated in January 2020.

The arrangement stemmed from a quadripartite agreement involving the governments of India, Tripura, Mizoram, and representatives of the Bru refugees, signed on January 16, 2020. This agreement marked an end to the longstanding displacement of the Bru community, who fled ethnic violence in Mizoram in October 1997 and spent more than two decades in makeshift camps in North Tripura.

As part of the resettlement plan, the Election Commission of India and local administrative bodies have worked to integrate over 14,000 Bru voters into the electoral rolls of Tripura, following their deletion from the Mizoram rolls due to their new residency status. The resettlement process is still underway, with 6,959 families being relocated to 12 identified places across Tripura. A comprehensive financial package of Rs 661 crore has been allocated to aid their resettlement.

Officials overseeing the process confirm that most conditions of the 2020 agreement, including provisions for free ration, financial allowances, and essential commodities, are being met, ensuring a smoother transition for the refugees into their new homes and civic life.

While the majority of the Bru population now resides in Tripura, hundreds remain in Mizoram's Mamit district, where the initial conflict occurred. The current status of these individuals in terms of voter registration and participation in the upcoming November 7 assembly election in Mizoram remains unclear due to a lack of specific data.

This pivotal moment in the Bru refugees' journey not only represents a significant step towards normalization of their status but also highlights the collaborative efforts of multiple government bodies to uphold the democratic rights and welfare of displaced communities.

Bru votes are now happy to get all the essential requirements like water, electricity and roads and they are thankful for the settlement.