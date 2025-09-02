Begin typing your search...

    BRS suspends MLC K Kavitha for anti-party activities

    Kavitha's father and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to suspend her with immediate effect, party General Secretary T Ravinder Rao and another General Secretary (in charge for disciplinary affairs) Soma Bharat Kumar said in a communication to the media.

    AuthorPTIPTI|2 Sept 2025 2:42 PM IST
    BRS leader K Kavitha (PTI)

    HYDERABAD: The BRS on Tuesday suspended its MLC K Kavitha from the party for her alleged anti-party activities.

    Kavitha's behaviour in recent times and her anti-party activities are hurting the BRS. The leadership has taken serious note of it, it said.

    K Chandrasekhar RaoKavitha
    PTI

