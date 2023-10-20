BRS, AIMIM working with BJP in Telangana to defeat Congress: Rahul Gandhi

JAGITAL: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally at Jagtial in poll-bound Telangana, said on Friday that the citizens of Telangana thought that with the formation of Telangana, the 'Janata' will rule but after its formation, only one family is ruling the state.

Rahul Gandhi, who is on 'Vijayabheri Yatra' took aim at Telangana CM and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), and said, "You (the people) thought that the 'Janata' would rule in the state of Telangana but when the state was formed, the rule of one single family was established."

He further said, "The entire fund from the state, whether it be land, sand or alcohol, all is under the control of one single family." Thousands of crores of rupees are being made but the Sugar factory over here has remained shut, said Rahul Gandhi, promising that when Congress will form the government in the state, it will help with the revival of a sugar factory.

He also mentioned that if Congress of Rs 12000-13000 per quintal done for turmeric and whatever is grown, Rs 500 additional per quintal will be given on MSP in Telangana state.

The Congress leader further lashed out at BJP and BRS and said, "BJP, BRS and AIMIM are all united and work together. In Delhi, BRS helps the BJP, and in Lok Sabha as well BRS, extends complete support to the BJP, while in Telangana BJP and AIMIA help out BRS." "I fight against the BJP and there are 25-30 cases against me. My Lok Sabha membership was also suspended. They also took my house which I gave happily. I don't need a house, the whole of India is my home," said Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi was also seen trying his hand at making dosa. Visuals showed Wayanad MP standing at a roadside stall in Telangana's Jagtial district. He is seen spreading the dosa batter and spreading it with the bowl. The owner of the dosa shop, who is standing next to Rahul Gandhi is seen guiding him. Rahul Gandhi is campaigning in Telangana for a third day. Voting in Telangana for the 119 seats is scheduled to be held on November 30.