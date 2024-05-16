Bringing BJP back to power would betray Dalits, backward classes, tribals and farmers: Kharge

RAEBARELI: Launching a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said that if anyone tries to bring the BJP back to power, it will be a betrayal of Dalits, backward classes, tribal people, poor people, and farmers. Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli on Wednesday, Kharge alleged that Prime Minister Modi is not concerned about anything but only power.

"People aren't getting food to eat or jobs; do something about it. But he (PM Modi) is not concerned about this but power. 'Jo satta Sonia Gandhi ne diya tha, us satta par aankhein hain' (They have their eyes on the power that Sonia Gandhi had rejected)," he said.

"If anyone tries to bring back such people, I think it is a betrayal of Dalits, backward classes, tribal people, poor people, and farmers. If someone votes for the BJP, he will vote against all these societies," Kharge added. Further, the Congress President also asserted that his party would fulfill the promise of giving justice (Nyay) to the youth, farmers, and women.

"Rahul Gandhi and I have signed it on the card to give justice to the youth and farmers. We will fulfill this promise. We will give the eldest woman in the family Rs 1 lakh, each year; will PM Modi give it?" he asked. Earlier on May 15, Rahul Gandhi, in a rally in Odisha, said that the BJP wants to snatch away the benefits of reservation that were given by Ambedkar, Gandhi, and Jawaharlal Nehru to the Dalits, Adivasis, and backward classes in the country.

"If you try to rip the Constitution, just see what the country and the Congress party do with you. Big leaders of the BJP gave statements that if they win, they will end reservations. They are trying to take away the tool, the weapon of reservation that was given by Ambedkar, Gandhi, and Jawaharlal Nehru to the Dalits, Adivasis, and backward classes," he said.