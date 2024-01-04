Brij Bhushan case: Delhi Police begins arguments on charges afresh against BJP MP

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Thursday began its arguments afresh on the framing of charges against former WFI Chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case.

This matter is at the stage of framing charges before the Rouse Avenue Court. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajput, after hearing the submission of Delhi police, listed the matter for further arguments on January 6, 2024.

This case was filed on the basis of six complaints filed by six female wrestlers. Delhi police have already filed a chargesheet against BJP MP Singh.

The matter has been argued afresh as the predecessor judge who heard the parties on the point of framing of charge has been transferred. Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastava appeared for the Delhi police.

He argued that incidents of sexual harassment of female wrestlers took place in India and Delhi.

He argued that there are multiple incidents within and outside India when the accused sexually harassed the complainant wrestlers by touching their breasts and stomachs on the pretext of checking their breathing patterns.

APP also submitted that 44 persons have been made witnesses, including 6 victims. APP submitted that on April 21, 2023, six complaints were filed with the police.

They also approached the government and the Supreme Court.

Two FIRs were registered by the police and were placed before the Supreme Court.

An additional public prosecutor also read over the statements of the complainants.

One of the complainants stated that in 2018, she went to Kazakhstan and won a gold medal. It has been alleged that when she was stretching, the accused came near me and, without my permission, lifted my T-shirt, touched her breast, and slid his hand to her stomach on the pretext of my breathing pattern.

Another incident was in New Delhi when the complainant went to meet the former WFI Chief, Brij Bhushan, at its office, the APP submitted. Another statement was also read, which stated that when she was doing a stretch in the arena, the accused allegedly touched the breast of the female wrestler.

She also stated that the accused hugged her and held her waist. He asked the girl to compromise with him and told her she would not face any difficulty in her career. Her brother was stopped outside by her co-accused, Vinod Tomar. APP submitted that this incident attracted Section 354A of the IPC as he sought sexual advancement.