Boy killed in Bengaluru cylinder blast; CM announces Rs 5 lakh relief

BENGALURU: A 10-year-old boy died in a suspected cylinder blast here on Friday, police said. At least nine persons were injured in the incident.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced after visiting the blast spot and hospitals that Rs 5 lakh compensation will be given to the family of the deceased.

"And the medical expenses of those injured will be borne by the government," he added.

The victim was identified as Mubarak.

The incident happened at Chinnayanpalya of Wilson Garden, Central Bengaluru, a tightly packed predominantly residential neighbourhood where houses abut each other.

After visiting the site, Siddaramaiah told the reporters that prima facie, a cylinder blast was the cause for the incident.

"There is no smell, but according to police and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike reports, a cylinder blast might have taken place," he said.

He further said nine people were injured, and that Mubarak was declared dead at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. Officials had earlier said 12 persons sustained injuries in the blast.

The house where the blast occurred belongs to one Kasturamma, who is also admitted in hospital with burn injuries, added the CM.

According to him, 13 houses have been damaged.

"I have instructed the BBMP Commissioner to get the houses repaired. If the house has collapsed completely, we will get them constructed," he added.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, City Police Commissioner, Seemanth Kumar Singh said the house in which the blast occurred, was being rented by a three-member family.

"The man works as a labourer and had left for work early in the morning as usual. The mother and the child at home were injured. But the boy who died was in a neighbouring house," said Kumar.

He said the police control room received the call around 8.30 am.

"We immediately informed the Bomb Disposal Squad, Anti-Terrorism Squad, State Disaster Response Force, Fire Brigade as well as the local police," Singh added.

"We are clearing the houses that are damaged, investigation is on."

It was too early to say what exactly caused the blast, said Kumar.