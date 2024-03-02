Bommai slams Siddaramaiah-led K'taka govt for accepting caste census report

BENGALURU: Criticising the Congress-led Karnataka government, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that accepting the caste census report has created social unrest, and "the government is all set to play with fire".

He told reporters here that "as the general election was approaching, the Congress, which claims to be secular, has developed love for the caste and made false promises".

Bommai, however, clarified that he was not opposed to the caste census as "the castes need to be uplifted based on the population, social and economic conditions".

"For that reason, the previous BJP government hiked the reservation for the SCs/STs. Why was the government trying to hush up the report as it needed to be deliberated in public? As many as 150 castes were included into the backward classes category and reservations for them must be discussed. The microscopic minority in the backward classes must get the benefit of reservations and other facilities. CM Siddaramaiah must not use this report for political gains as it would be a heinous crime," Bommai said.

The BJP leader said the government's action has created unrest in society and even the ministers have raised objections.

"Is there no unity in the cabinet? No commitment either? The government was playing a double game even in the caste census. It was not wise to play with the oppressed classes and create unrest in society. The report was prepared by someone but submitted by another person. While CM Siddaramaiah received the report, it was opposed by other ministers?" Bommai wondered.