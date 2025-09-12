Bombay HC refuses to quash cruelty case against actor Hansika Motwani, mother

CHENNAI: Bombay High Court has dismissed actor Hansika Motwani’s plea seeking to quash an FIR filed by her sister-in-law, Muskan Nancy James, paving the way for trial proceedings to continue against the actor and her mother, Jyoti Motwani.

Nancy had lodged an FIR in December 2023 accusing the duo of harassment and domestic violence, alleging their actions caused her mental trauma and led to Bell’s palsy, according to media reports.

The complaint invoked provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 498A (cruelty related to dowry), Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and Section 352 (assault or criminal force).

Nancy married Hansika’s brother Prashant Motwani in March 2021. Nancy claimed that Hansika and her mother interfered in her marriage, pressured her for expensive gifts and money, and forced her to sell her flat. The couple separated in 2022.

Hansika and her mother had secured anticipatory bail in February this year before the actor filed a plea in April to strike down the FIR, a request now rejected by the court, allowing the proceedings to continue.