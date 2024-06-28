Bogie detaches from engine of Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express near Thrissur

CHENNAI: A bogie of the Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express got detached from the train's engine on Friday morning, causing panic among its passengers. The incident occurred while the train was passing through Vallathol Nagar area in Thrissur district of Kerala. The separation also disrupted electrical connections to an AC coach, media reports stated.

None of the passengers were hurt, said an official attached to the Southern Railway. "The reason for the separation is unknown. It is being investigated by the railways," he said.

As traffic on the rail route got hit, the bogie was re-attached to the train within an hour and the train resumed its journey. The train was then taken to the Vallathol Nagar railway station for inspection by mechanical engineers. It was later moved to the Shoranur railway station.

A video of the detached coach had gone viral on social media with several users raising concerns over rail safety.

(With online desk inputs)