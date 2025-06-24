Body of Kerala nurse killed in Ahmedabad plane disaster brought home

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The body of a 37-year-old nurse from Kerala who died in the Ahmedabad flight disaster was brought back to her home state on Tuesday morning.

Ranjitha, a native of Pathanamthitta district, was working in the UK when the incident occurred. Her mortal remains were identified through a DNA test.

Her body arrived at the international airport in Thiruvananthapuram around 7 am.

Kerala ministers V Sivankutty and G R Anil were among the officials who paid their last respects.

Senior political leaders, including CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby and Congress veteran Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, also offered tributes.

The coffin was later taken to her village, where it will be kept at a school in Pullad for the public to pay their respects.

Her brother and a close relative accompanied the body on its final journey.

Cremation is expected to take place on the premises of her family home later in the evening.

Ranjitha, a mother of two, was remembered as a dedicated nurse who had worked outside the state for several years to support her family.