Begin typing your search...

    Body of Kerala nurse killed in Ahmedabad plane disaster brought home

    Ranjitha, a native of Pathanamthitta district, was working in the UK when the incident occurred. Her mortal remains were identified through a DNA test

    AuthorPTIPTI|24 Jun 2025 5:00 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-06-24 11:30:33  )
    Body of Kerala nurse killed in Ahmedabad plane disaster brought home
    X

    Wreckage of the London-bound Air India flight which crashed on 12 June 2025, in Ahmedabad (ANI)

    THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The body of a 37-year-old nurse from Kerala who died in the Ahmedabad flight disaster was brought back to her home state on Tuesday morning.

    Ranjitha, a native of Pathanamthitta district, was working in the UK when the incident occurred. Her mortal remains were identified through a DNA test.

    Her body arrived at the international airport in Thiruvananthapuram around 7 am.

    Kerala ministers V Sivankutty and G R Anil were among the officials who paid their last respects.

    Senior political leaders, including CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby and Congress veteran Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, also offered tributes.

    The coffin was later taken to her village, where it will be kept at a school in Pullad for the public to pay their respects.

    Her brother and a close relative accompanied the body on its final journey.

    Cremation is expected to take place on the premises of her family home later in the evening.

    Ranjitha, a mother of two, was remembered as a dedicated nurse who had worked outside the state for several years to support her family.

    Air India plane crashmortal remains retrievalDNA testsAhmedabad
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X