Body of 2-yr-old girl pulled out from MP borewell in decomposed state

SEHORE (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was taken out from a 300-ft-deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district was in a decomposed state, officials said on Thursday. According to the doctors, the reason behind the death of the girl is suffocation.

Sehore District Collector Ashish Tiwari said, "Despite all our attempts, we could not save the girl. Postmortem by a team of two doctors reveals that the body is in a decomposed state. Further details are awaited." Reacting to the incident, Sehore Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Awasthi said, "It is an unfortunate incident and action is being taken as per statutory rules. We have registered an FIR against the farm owner and the borer. We have registered a case under sections 188, 308 and 304."

The minor identified as Shrishti Kushwaha was pulled out two days after she had fallen into the 300 feet deep borewell located inside a farm while playing in the Mungavali village under Mandi police station limits. She had fallen into the borewell on Tuesday around 2 pm. Earlier today, an emergency borewell rescue team, from Gujarat, reached the site with a robot and assisted in the operation.

Moreover, the team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) began the rescue operation and later the army also joined the rescue operation on Wednesday after the Chief Minister called them.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday morning said, "Earlier, the girl was stuck at 40 feet but now she has slid to around 100 feet in the borewell due to the vibration in digging another parallel tunnel for the rescue operation. We have called the Army to join the rescue operation."