BJP's minority wing meeting in Delhi today

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Minority Morcha is going to organise a programme to increase its outreach among the Muslim community, especially on the 'Pasmanda' community, party leaders said on Wednesday. According to BJP leaders, a meeting in this regard is being organized by the BJP Minority Morcha at the party’s headquarters here in the national capital on Thursday.

"BJP's Minority Morcha head, Jamal Siddiqui, will be chairing the meeting at the party headquarters around 11 am on Thursday, which will be attended by presidents and the general secretaries of all the states," they said.

“The meeting is aimed to fine-tune the ongoing preparation for ‘Pasmanda Samaj Sneh Samvad’ – an outreach program to further strengthen connect with the Pasmanda community,” they said. They said that in-charges of minority communities in states will be bringing at least five representatives from the community with them to attend the meeting. This meeting is a part of BJP minority wing’s preparations for its ‘community dialogue’ among the Muslim population to dispel misinformation around the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), party leaders pointed out.