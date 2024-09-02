BJP's membership drive isn't just a ritual, it is expansion of our family: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Bharatiya Janata Party's membership drive isn't just a ritual but expansion of the family and also an ideological movement.

PM Modi, who launched the BJP's 2024 membership drive by renewing his membership, said that the membership drive and the organizational structure that will be established during this period will coincide with the implementation of 33 per cent reservation in Legislative Assemblies and Parliament.

"If this 33 per cent reservation for women is to be introduced during this time, then in my membership drive, can we include all those individuals who can help my party ensure that the maximum number of women are elected as MLAs and MPs, thus making this crucial decision a success?" he asked.

"This very membership drive isn't just a ritual. It's an expansion of our family...It isn't a game of numbers. It doesn't matter the numbers we achieve. This membership drive is an ideological and emotional movement," he added.

PM Modi received his BJP membership renewal certificate from party president JP Nadda at the 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' here.

The Prime Minister said from the days of Bharatiya Jana Sangh till now, "we have made all possible efforts to bring a new political culture in the country."

"Another round of 'Sadasyata Abhiyan' is beginning today. From Bharatiya Jana Sangh till now, we have made all possible efforts to bring a new political culture in the country. The organisation or political party through which people give power, that unit, that organisation, that party... if it doesn't follow democratic values, if internal democracy doesn't live in it, then situation arises which is faced by several other political parties today," the Prime Minister said.

He recalled his early days into the party and said that he painted Lotus on the walls and always had faith that Lotus will bloom in people's hearts.

"When I was not in politics, at the time of Jana Sangh, our workers used to paint 'diya' (symbol of Jana Sangh) on walls with enthusiasm... and leaders of several political parties used to mock, saying that one cannot reach the corridors of power by painting 'diyas' on walls. We are those who painted 'lotus' on walls with such confidence that we knew, one day the 'lotus' painted on walls will be painted on hearts of the people," PM Modi said.

He said BJP is the only political party that is following the democratic process.

This is the only political party in India that is following the democratic process while expanding its work, and continues to improve to live up to the expectations of the people," he said.

"Several generations have invested their lives into this party, then today the party has made its place in the hearts of the people," he added.

PM Modi also turned emotional while recalling the struggle of party workers. "Our party workers used to protest against the those in power for the issues of people. So they kept going to and coming out of jail. 50 years ago, People of Jan Sangh were doing 'Satyagraha' in Ahmedabad and so many people were jailed just for agitating. One of the women workers who went to jail, spent a month in jail with her 9-month-old baby. That's how BJP reached here...and those people who committed this crime...they had so much greed for power," he said.

The Prime Minister urged BJP members to make border villages a stronghold of the party.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda also spoke on the occasion.

The membership drive will be conducted in two phases--September 2 to September 25 and October 1 to October 15. Each phase will target specific milestones, ensuring a comprehensive reach across the country.