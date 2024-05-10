BJP's LS polls campaign 'faltering', dredging up my old videos: Aiyar on Pakistan comments

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Friday said a video of his comments on Pakistan being circulated is old and being dredged up because the BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign is faltering.

"It is obvious from the sweater I am wearing that my comments to Chill Pill were made in the winter several months ago. They have been dredged up now as the BJP's election campaign falters. I refuse to play their game," the Congress leader said in a statement.



"Interested persons may please read the relevant passages in my two books released by Juggernaut last year, "Memoirs of a Maverick" and "The Rajiv I Knew"..," he said.



In the video, Aiyar is seensaying that India should give respect to Pakistan as it possesses an atom bomb.



"If we don't give them respect, they'll think of using atom bomb against India," he said in the video.



Asked about use of India's muscular policy, he said, "We should not forget that Pakistan also has muscle at Kahuta (Rawalpindi)," a reference to the atomic bomb.