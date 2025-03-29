"BJP's economic mismanagement has a human cost": Rahul Gandhi alleges BJP's loan write-offs hurting banking sector

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP government of economic mismanagement, alleging that Rs 16 lakh crore in loans were written off for "billionaire friends," leading to a banking sector crisis.

In a post on social media platform X on Saturday, Gandhi said, "The BJP government has written off Rs 16 lakh crore in loans for their billionaire friends. Cronyism, coupled with regulatory mismanagement, has pushed India's banking sector into crisis."

He highlighted the impact on junior banking employees, stating that they bear the consequences through workplace stress and toxic conditions.

Referring to a delegation of 782 former ICICI Bank employees who met him in Parliament, Gandhi claimed their experiences revealed harassment, forced transfers, and retaliation for exposing unethical lending practices.

"Their stories reveal a disturbing pattern--workplace harassment, forced transfers, retaliation for exposing unethical lending to NPA violators, and terminations without due process. In two tragic cases, this led to suicide," he said.

Gandhi asserted that the issue extended beyond ICICI Bank and affected many banking professionals nationwide. He criticized the BJP government's handling of the financial sector, saying, "The BJP government's economic mismanagement has a human cost.

This is a matter of utmost concern which affects thousands of honest working professionals around the country." The Congress leader pledged to take up the issue and fight against workplace harassment and exploitation.

"The Congress party will take up this issue in full earnest to fight for justice for these working-class professionals," he wrote. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will likely visit Bihar on April 7 and attend the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' in Patna.

According to the sources, after the conference, Rahul Gandhi is likely to join Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar's 'Naukari Do Yatra.'

On Thursday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with party leaders from Bihar in the Indira Bhawan. "An important meeting of District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents was held in the presence of Congress President Shri @kharge ji, Leader of Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi ji and senior Congress leaders.

In this meeting, there was an in-depth discussion on strengthening the Congress organization at the district level." the Bihar Congress posted on X.