BJP's candidate Kangana Ranaut holds roadshow in Himachal's Mandi

MANDI: Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is the BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, held a roadshow in the city to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The 'Queen' actress was warmly greeted as she waved to the gathered crowd during the event.

"You can see the large gathering here. A lot of people have come here. They are all proud that the daughter of Mandi, the nationalist voice from Mandi will represent the constituency in this election," said the BJP Mandi candidate, ahead of her roadshow. "Development is the main issue for BJP. The people of Mandi will show what is in their heart," Kangana added as supporters around her welcomed her with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants.

Kangana could be in for a challenge with Congress state President Pratibha Singh saying she is ready to contest from Mandi the seat that she won in a bypoll in 2021. Pratibha Singh on Thursday expressed her willingness to contest against Kangana Ranaut if directed by the top leadership of the Congress.

"If they finalise my name, I will go to the field to fight the elections. I have visited almost all areas as an MP in the constituency. It's fine that the BJP has given their candidate. During the meeting yesterday, I was told that I am the best candidate for the party from Mandi, as I had visited all areas of the constituency in Mandi. They have suggested my name and I have told them to take up the matter with High Command, and I will follow the directions of the party leadership" Pratibha Singh said.

Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats: Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra. The BJP had won all four seats in 2019. The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and bypolls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs will be held on June 1.