BJP workers assaulted by TMC goons at Canning Purba constituency, says Suvendu Adhikari

KOLKATA: Weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari claimed on Sunday that some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were assaulted by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons.

"Bloodshed Returns in Bengal Politics before Lok Sabha Elections. @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas of the Canning Purba Assembly have been brutally attacked and assaulted by TMC goons," Adhikari said in a post on 'X'.

The senior BJP leader alleged that the crime was orchestrated by one Hossain Sheikh, who is a close aide of Canning Purba MLA Saokat Molla.

"Hossain Sheikh; close aide of Canning Purba MLA; Saokat Molla; whose reputation is akin to Sheikh Shahjahan of Sandeshkhali, has perpetrated the heinous crime," Adhikari said.

Giving details about those party workers who were injured in the attack, the LoP said, "Some of our Karyakartas are critically injured including Bivas Mondal and Subrata Das; Secretary & Mandal President of Canning Purba Mandal No 3, respectively. They have been admitted to Canning Sub Divisional Hospital for treatment."

Adhikari further requested the Election Commission to take action against the likes of Hossain Sheikh and also put Saokat Molla under observation since they can allegedly "rig the polls".

"I request @ECISVEEP, if they intend to prevent the repeat of 2021 Post Poll Violence and the bloodbath of 2023 WB Panchayat Elections, the time to act is now. Kindly put people like Hossain Sheikh behind the bars and keep people like Saokat Molla under observation as he possesses the machinery to rig the polls. This is the only way to ensure free and fair polls," the senior BJP leader said.

Violence broke out in West Bengal ahead of the Gram Panchayat elections last year. The voting day was marred with widespread violence, looting of ballots papers and rigging.

There were reports of booth capturing, damaging of ballot boxes and assault of presiding officers from several districts such as Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Malda, South 24 Parganas, North Dinajpur and Nadia. Reports also emerged of ballot boxes being set on fire and clashes between political parties in different locations.

As a result, the State Election Commission announced the re-polling of the Panchayat election on July 10. The counting was carried out on July 11.