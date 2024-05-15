BJP wants to destroy Constitution, scrap reservation: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi alleged the BJP intends to dismantle the Constitution and eliminate reservations for disadvantaged groups. He warned that a BJP victory would result in privatization, with control passing to a select few billionaires. Gandhi emphasized the importance of protecting the Constitution and ensuring representation for marginalized communities.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP wants to ''destroy'' the Constitution and scrap the reservation provided to tribals, Dalits, and backward class.

Addressing an election rally in Odisha's Bolangir, Gandhi claimed that if the BJP wins this election, it will privatize the public sector and the country will be run by 22 billionaires.

''BJP wants to tear this book, but we in Congress and the people of India will not allow it,'' he said pointing to the Constitution in his hand.

''If BJP wins, the reservation will be scrapped, the public sector will be privatised, and the country will be run by 22 billionaires. That's why the people's government should be formed,'' he added.