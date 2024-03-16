"BJP used funds from electoral bonds to topple governments": Rahul Gandhi

MUMBAI:Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, accusing it of procuring money through companies under the guise of electoral bonds and using the same money to topple governments in different states. Addressing the public on Saturday during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Maharashtra's Mumbai.

Rahul Gandhi said, "The largest corporations funnel funds to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) via electoral bonds. When any of these companies come under scrutiny from agencies like the ED or the CBI, they offer financial support to the BJP. Consequently, investigations often seem to fade away without any substantial consequences. In this manner, they extort money."

The Congress MP said, "They (BJP) extort money through electoral bonds and then use the same to topple the governments of Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, and Arunachal, wherever they want." "All contracts in the country are given to companies, which, in return, offer money to the BJP. Apart from this, there are shell companies through which people's money is directly transferred into the BJP's account," he alleged. Furthermore, the Congress MP lashed out at the Centre for excluding people from the backward class during Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony.

"There was a notable absence of ordinary people, farmers, or representatives from the lower economic strata at the Ram Mandir inauguration. The event seemed to cater primarily to Adani, Ambani, and Bollywood celebrities. Surprisingly, even the President of India, who hails from the tribal community, was not invited," Rahul Gandhi said. Targeting the Centre over the implementation of the Agniveer scheme, Rahul Gandhi stated that there is no provision of pensions or financial security for the Agniveers.

"The Agniveers are to receive a mere six months of training, pitting them against the Chinese, who undergo five years of rigorous training. There's no provision for their pensions, leaving them without financial security. It appears that only backward classes, SC, minorities, and Adivasi communities will bear the brunt of deprivation," he added.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, which has covered 16 states and 110 districts, is in Maharashtra and is scheduled to conclude in Mumbai on Sunday. Congress has planned to organize a mega rally at Shivaji Park to mark the culmination of the Yatra. Many INDIA bloc leaders are slated to participate in the rally.