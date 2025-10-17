BJP to launch campaign to fast-track justice, preserving Zubeen's legacy: Himanta

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the BJP will launch a campaign demanding fast-tracking of the investigation into the death of Zubeen Garg and preserving his memory for future generations.

He said a "positive" 'Moiu Zubeen, Amiu Zubeen' (I am also Zubeen, We are also Zubeen) campaign will be launched from October 23 by the ruling party.

The 52-year-old singer-composer had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. He was there to attend the 4th North East India Festival.

A 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police's CID is investigating the death, with a team to leave for the Southeast Asian nation next week.

It has so far made seven arrests -- Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma, his cousin and Assam police officer Sandipan, two of his band members and his two PSOs.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme here, Sarma said, "The charge-sheet will be submitted in the court. Sometimes, lawyers ask for more time in a case, and justice gets delayed. People want justice soon."

"The BJP will campaign for a fast-track court to take up the case, appointment of a special public prosecutor and a watertight charge-sheet," he added.

The campaign will be launched on October 23 with a 10-point agenda, including erecting Garg's statues and setting up two music schools, one each in the name of Garg and Bhupen Hazarika, in each Assembly constituency represented by the saffron party.

All BJP members will also plant a 'Nahor' tree sapling, a favourite of Garg, as part of the campaign, Sarma said.

He maintained that people's mind have been filled with negativity in the past one month by a certain section, who post information on social media without verifying for the sake of online popularity.

The chief minister cited the instances of a fake post-mortem report of Garg circulating on social media and that those arrested in the case are getting top facilities in judicial custody, when public has been swayed by unverified claims.

"Zubeen’s ideals have been pushed to the side. The BJP wants to bring the people together for ensuring expedited justice, punishment of the accused and preserving Garg's memory for the generations to come," Sarma added.