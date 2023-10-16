BJP should provide proof, says JDU's Neeraj on 'cash for questions' allegations on TMC's Mahua

PATNA: Following Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey allegations of bribery against Trinamool Congress' MP Mahua Moitra, JDU leader Neeraj Kumar said on Monday said everyone should be free to ask questions in a democracy.

"The question that Mahua Moitra asked has become a basic question in this country. And who will ask what in the Parliament, will that be also decided by BJP MPs under Narendra Modi's rule? This is a democracy and everybody has the right to ask questions," said Neeraj Kumar.

Further, Kumar said that the BJP should provide evidence to support their allegations before making "baseless statements." "They (BJP) should provide evidence. How can you make baseless allegations against anyone? If anyone wants to see open corruption, then it is under PM Modi's rule," said the JDU MP.

Earlier Dubey had written to Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, alleging that Moitra had accepted cash in exchange for posing questions in Parliament and demanded an inquiry committee against the Trinamool MP. Dubey urged for her "immediate suspension" from the House alleging that "bribes were exchanged between her and businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament in exchange for cash and gifts.

In his letter titled "Re-emergence of nasty 'Cash for Query' in Parliament", Dubey has alleged "'serious Breach of Privilege', 'Contempt of the House' and a 'Criminal Offence' under Section 120A of IPC" by the Trinamool Congress MP. Reacting to the complaint, about which Dubey also tweeted, Moitra said she will welcome any motion once the pending breach of privileges against ruling party members is dealt with.

"Multiple breach of privileges pending against fake degreewala & other @BJP4India luminaries. Welcome any motions against me right after the Speaker finishes dealing with those. Also waiting for @dir_ed & others to file FIR in Adani coal scam before coming to my doorstep," she said in a post on 'X'.