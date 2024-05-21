BJP sends notice to MP Jayant Sinha for not showing interest in campaigning

RANCHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slapped a show cause notice to former Union Minister and MP Jayant Sinha for not showing interest in "organisational work" and "election campaigning" ever since the party fielded Manish Jaiswal as the candidate from the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat.

"You are not taking any interest in organisational work and election campaigning ever since the party declared Manish Jaiswal as the candidate from the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat. You did not even feel the need to exercise your vote. The party's image has been maligned because of your conduct," the notice from the Jharkhand unit of BJP read.

"As per the instructions of State President Shri Babulal Marandi ji, you are requested to give clarification in this regard within 2 days," it further added.

BJP leader Jayant Sinha, son of former Finance Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Yashwant Sinha has recently joined the list of leaders who wished not to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The Hazaribagh MP said that he has requested the party president JP Nadda to relieve him of "direct electoral duties" so that he could focus on efforts to combat climate change.

"I have requested Hon'ble Party President Shri @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my direct electoral duties so that I can focus my efforts on combating global climate change in Bharat and around the world. Of course, I will continue to work with the party on economic and governance issues. I have had the privilege of serving the people of Bharat and Hazaribagh for the past ten years," said Sinha in a post on X.

The former Union Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party leadership for the opportunities provided to him.

"Moreover, I have been blessed by the many opportunities provided by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji, and the BJP leadership. My sincerest gratitude to all of them. Jai Hind!", his post read.

Elections are being held in Jharkhand in four phases: May 13, 20, 25, and June 1.

In 2019, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 12 seats in Jharkhand, with the BJP securing 11. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress each secured one seat. (ANI)