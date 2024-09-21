BJP seeks to link US poster targeting PM Modi to Rahul Gandhi's visit

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday sought to link posters targeting Prime Minister Narendra in the US to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to the country and alleged it is in fact an "advertisement of the anti-India hate shop".

Campaign materials attacking Modi have come up in the US which he is visiting for three days.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the poster as objectionable, disrespectful and extremely condemnable.

"A doubt has risen among the Indians that if it is an outcome of Rahul Gandhi's warm meetings with the established and sponsored anti-India pawns there as he has returned only a few days back. Or is it the same group which was facilitating meetings of these pawns of anti-India forces with Rahul Gandhi," he said in a statement.

Trivedi said what is more painful is that this "low blow" from this "nafrat ki dukan" (hate shop) is against a prime minister who took India to among five top economies from fragile five and lifted over 26 crore people out of extreme poverty.

Modi made India a pioneer in digital revolution and strengthened its internal and external security, he added.

Trivedi said that Modi took development to everyone, enhanced India's global standing and consistently remained the world's most popular leader in global ratings.

Citing a poem, he said such a campaign against Modi is a reflection of the storm among the anti-India forces, highlighting their frustration and desperation.