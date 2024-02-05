BJP, RSS likely to hold coordination meeting in Dehradun on Feb 19

NEW DELHI: In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a joint meeting between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is likely to be held in Dehradun on February 19, sources said on Sunday. Leaders from both the BJP and RSS are expected to attend this meeting, including Arun Kumar from the RSS and Organization General Secretary BL Santosh from the BJP.

This meeting comes ahead of the BJP's national convention scheduled to be held on Feb 17 and 18 at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. The convention will be inaugurated by the party's national president JP Nadda and conclude with a closing address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A preliminary meeting of BJP's national office bearers is also planned a day before the convention. A meeting of BJP's national office bearers is also scheduled a day before. As per party leaders, the general secretaries, convenors of cells, presidents of all Morchas, municipal corporations, municipalities, nagar panchayats, and district panchayats will be invited to the convention.

The National Executive, National Council office bearers, district presidents across the country, district in-charges, Lok Sabha in-charges, Cluster in-charges, Lok Sabha convenors, Lok Sabha extensionists, Disciplinary Committee, Finance Committee, chief spokespersons of states, Media Cell convenors, IT Cell officials at different levels from across the country, including convenors, have also been invited to the two-day brain-storming session, they added.