BJP on course to register its biggest-ever victory in Chhattisgarh

The BJP on Sunday not only defied exit poll projections but also raced towards its biggest-ever victory in Chhattisgarh, where it has had three terms since the state’s formation in 2000.

As per the latest data shared by the Election Commission, the party had won four seats and was leading in 52 of the 90 constituencies in the state. The Congress was ahead in 36 seats.

Most exit polls had predicted a close fight between the Congress and the BJP in Chhattisgarh.

If this trend translates into results, it will be the biggest victory for the BJP in the assembly elections in the state since it was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.

As per the Election Commission, the BJP has secured 46.34 per cent votes, and Congress 42.12 per cent.

In the assembly elections held for the first time in Chhattisgarh in 2003, BJP won 50 seats with a 39.26 per cent vote share.

In subsequent polls in 2008 and 2018, then Chief Minister Raman Singh led the party to bag 50 seats (40.33 per cent votes) and 49 seats (41.04 per cent votes), respectively and ruled the state for an uninterrupted 15 years.

In 2018, the BJP suffered a massive defeat at the hands of Congress and was reduced to 15 seats securing 32.97 per cent of votes.

On its part, the Congress bagged 37 seats (36.71 per cent votes) in 2003, 38 seats (38.63 per cent votes) in 2008 and 39 seats (40.29 per cent votes) in 2013.

The Congress had won 68 seats with 43.04 per cent votes in 2018.