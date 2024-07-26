BJP names state in charges, presidents

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday appointed its Rajya Sabha member and national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agrawal as the party's in charge for Rajasthan, and former Lok Sabha MP Harish Dwivedi as its in charge for Assam.



In a statement, the party said its national president J P Nadda has made Arvind Menon, a national secretary, and former MP Rajdeep Roy in charge for Tamil Nadu and Tripura respectively.

Menon has been reassigned the responsibility he already held.

Former BJP women morcha chief Vijaya Rahatkar will be the co-incharge of the organisational affairs in Rajasthan and Sudhakar Reddy in Tamil Nadu.

Among other appointments, the party named Bihar minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal its state president, replacing Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore was named its Rajasthan unit president in place of C P Joshi.