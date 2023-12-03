BJP leads on 53 seats, crosses majority mark in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: BJP has crossed the majority mark in Chhattisgarh as the party is leading on 53 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh. Counting of votes for 90 Assembly seats of Chhattisgarh is still on.

In the initial trends in the morning, Congress was ahead but by the noon the situation changed, and the BJP is leading on 53 seats while Congress is ahead on 35 seats. Others are leading on two seats.

Polling was held in two phases on November 7 and 17 for the 90-member assembly in Chhattisgarh. More than 1.55 crore voters exercised their franchise to seal the fate of 1181 candidates.

According to the information received from the Chief Electoral Officer's office, the counting of votes started at 8 o'clock in 33 district headquarters, first the postal ballot was counted and then the EVM machine was opened. Special security arrangements have been made for counting of votes in Naxal-affected areas of the state.