BJP leader Devender Rana's death: Locals mourn 'voice of Jammu'; PM Modi, CM Abdullah express grief

JAMMU: Political leaders cutting across party lines were among the hundreds of mourners who on Friday gathered here to bid farewell to BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana, who passed away late on Diwali night.

A prominent entrepreneur and influential politician often described as the "voice of Jammu", Rana died at a hospital in Haryana's Faridabad after a brief illness. He was 59.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah travelled to Jammu on Friday to bid farewell to Rana, his one-time aide, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Rana's family members, the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, and MLA Pawan Gupta carried his body on their shoulders for his final journey amid chants of "Rana sahib amar rahi (Long live Rana saheb)".

"Rana's death is an irreparable loss to Jammu and Kashmir and the BJP. He was a political stalwart whose influence reached beyond party and religious lines," Raina said.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary said, "He was a beloved leader whose loss has left a significant void in Jammu and Kashmir politics."

The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma also expressed his condolences.

"This is very unfortunate. Despite ideological differences, he maintained a friendly relationship with everyone," he said.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah also expressed shock at Rana's sudden passing.

"We had a great relationship with him and his father before him. Omar liked him a lot. He (Rana) held a big position in our party in Jammu and had made the party stronger," he told reporters in Srinagar.

"We all are very sad, my whole family, my son is very sad, he was close to him. I pray God gives strength to his family to bear this loss," he added.

Senior CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami also expressed grief at Rana's passing, saying in a statement that his sudden death was shocking.

The legacy of Rana -- who is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son -- is marked by his remarkable journey from building a multi-crore automobile company to becoming a significant political figure advocating for the "Dogra chief minister" narrative in Jammu and Kashmir.

Born into a Dogra family in Doda district in 1965, Rana was the son of former bureaucrat Rajinder Singh Rana and the younger brother of Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh.

Union minister Singh took to X to express grief, saying, "Untimely demise of my brother Devender Singh Rana is a deep personal loss, which is not only irreparable and painful, but the void created will continue to haunt me for the rest of my life. I sincerely thank all those standing by me and the family in these testing times."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock at the death of Rana and said his "untimely demise is shocking".

In a post on X, the prime minister said, "...He (Rana) was a veteran leader, who worked diligently towards Jammu and Kashmir's progress. He had just won the assembly polls and had also played a noteworthy role in making the BJP stronger in Jammu and Kashmir."

"In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over Rana's untimely passing.

"Devendra ji, who was always dedicated to the peace and development of Jammu and Kashmir and the interests of the people, made an invaluable contribution to the progress of the region. His demise is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. I express my condolences to his family and supporters," he said.

Omar Abdullah posted an emotional message on his X handle, saying, "The terrible news from late last night isn't really sinking in. I know the last few years have been marked by our differences, Devender, but I prefer to focus on the fun times we shared together, the excellent work we did together and the memories."

"You have been taken from us all too soon and will be missed. May your soul rest in peace now, DSR. My heart goes out to your family as I struggle to find the words to convey my condolences to them," he said.

A civil engineer by training, Rana graduated from National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, and ventured into business, founding the Jamkash Vehicleades group, which became a leading automobile company in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rana's political career began at a young age when he joined the National Conference. He quickly rose to prominence as a key strategist, serving as the provincial president and political advisor to Omar Abdullah. His ability to connect with both Hindus and Muslims, particularly the Gujjar community, solidified his reputation as a trusted leader.

In the recent assembly election, Rana won the Nagrota seat by a margin of 30,472 votes, demonstrating his capacity to unite diverse voter bases.

Rana was also a vocal advocate for the Jammu Declaration, which sought the restoration of statehood for the Jammu region following the August 2019 abrogation of Article 370.

His political journey took a new turn in October 2021 when he resigned from the National Conference and joined the BJP.

Throughout his political career, Rana remained committed to issues of regional empowerment and unity among various communities.

Always seen with a smile, Rana will be remembered for his patient listening and genuine connection with the people.His untimely passing leaves a significant void in the hearts of his family, friends, and the communities he passionately served.