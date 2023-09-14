BJP issues whip to MPs for presence in House during special Parliament session

NEW DELHI: The BJP has issued whip to its MPs to be present in the House during special Parliament session from September 18-22.

Issuing the whip, the BJP said the special session will have five sittings during which all MPs have to be present in the House and support the government's stand.

Amid questions raised by opposition on the agenda of the special session, the government on Wednesday said in Parliamentary bulletin, "Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings" will be held in Lok Sabha on September 18, the first day of special session.

The tentative legislative business for Lok Sabha listed four Bills, including The Advocates (Amendment) Bill and The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill but said that the bills listed for passing should not be taken as exhaustive.

The government has also listed the passage of the controversial Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill and The Post Office Bill in the Lok Sabha, which have been passed by the Rajya Sabha, during the special session.

The Rajya Sabha is also slated to pass the Repealing and Amending Bill, which was already passed by Lok Sabha and pending in the Upper House.