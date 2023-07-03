BJP is loud when it wins, but crumbles...: Jairam takes swipe at BJP

NEW DELHI: Congress on Monday slammed the BJP saying that for the first time since 1952 both in Karnataka and the country, the session of state Assembly and Parliament will begin without the main Opposition as the saffron party is loud when it wins and crumbles and croaks when it loses.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Congress General secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "The Budget session of the Karnataka Assembly starts today. For the first time since 1952 both in the state and in the country too, the session begins without the main opposition —in this case the BJP— announcing its legislature leader. This BJP is loud when it wins but crumbles and croaks when it loses."

His remarks came amid the Karnataka Assembly session beginning on Monday and Parliament's Monsoon Session beginning on July 20.

The BJP, which lost in the recently-concluded Assembly election is yet to announce its Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.

On July 20, the Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin and end on August 11. The Congress is all set to corner the government on issues of Manipur violence, disqualification of former party chief Rahul Gandhi, railway safety over Balasore train accident, among others in Parliament during the upcoming Monsoon session.