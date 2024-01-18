BJP is like a disgruntled child in gully cricket: Raghav Chadha

NEW DELHI: As the Chandigarh mayoral election which was to be held on Thursday was postponed, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha accused the BJP of trying to postpone the election because it is scared of "INDIA's triumph". The date of the Chandigarh mayoral elections, which were scheduled to be held today (Thursday), were pushed back citing the "ill health" of the designated presiding officer.

Raghav Chadha, in a post on X, said that the 'BJP is gripped by 'democracy-phobia' - a fear of democracy and free and fair elections'. "BJP is scared of INDIA's triumph. With 20 out of the total 36 votes in its favour, INDIA alliance is poised to win the Chandigarh Mayoral Elections. BJP is all set to lose badly. This has given the BJP sleepless nights and forced its dirty tricks department to work overtime. Result? First, the Secretary of Elections falls sick, and now, the Presiding Officer has also fallen sick. All this to adjourn the election," he said.

He further alleged that this is a 'deliberate attempt to postpone elections'.

"This is a deliberate attempt to postpone elections, and undeniably serves as an evidence that the BJP is, without a doubt, afraid of INDIA alliance. BJP is like a disgruntled child who, upon being called out in gully cricket, takes away the bat and declares an end to the game," he said.

The AAP MP also questioned, asking, "Is our democracy so weak that elections will only happen when the BJP is winning, and elections will be adjourned if the BJP is losing?" This comes amid allegations by Congress and AAP leaders that the BJP was trying to halt the election to avoid defeat. AAP and Congress have joined ranks to take on BJP in the mayoral polls.

The election for the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor were to take place today.

As part of the alliance, AAP will be contesting for the mayor's seat, while Congress candidates are in the contests for the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor posts.



