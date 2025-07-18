BJP hits out at Rahul for accusing govt of witch-hunt against Vadra

NEW DELHI: The BJP slammed Rahul Gandhi on Friday for accusing the government of launching a witch-hunt against his brother-in-law, Robert Vadra, saying the Congress leader's remarks reflect that his party still believes in the "Emergency mindset" and does not care for the judicial process.

This came after Gandhi on Friday accused the government of launching a witch-hunt against Vadra as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against the businessman in a money-laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in a land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur.

BJP national spokesperson Tuhin Sinha alleged that Gandhi, with his remarks, has made it clear that he was "fully aware" of his brother-in-law's "dark deeds" and "might also have been" involved in it.

Sinha also slammed Gandhi for his recent remarks against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of "threatening" an incumbent chief minister of getting him arrested.

"The kind of statement he gave in Robert Vadra's case and what he recently said about Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shows that the Congress has nothing to do with the judicial process or the process of investigation," Sinha said at a press conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters here.

"The Congress still believes in the Emergency mindset and wants to do the same manipulation in the country which it was doing 50 years ago," he said, referring to the imposition of Emergency by the Indira Gandhi government on June 25, 1975, which lasted for 21 months.

Sinha said Sarma is the elected chief minister of Assam and there is no allegation against him.

"Will you just pick up someone and put him in jail?" the BJP leader asked Gandhi.

Addressing a party workers' meet at Assam's Chaygaon on Wednesday, Gandhi claimed that though Sarma thinks he is a king, he will be put in jail for corruption by the people of the state.