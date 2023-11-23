BJP hatching 'conspiracies' to win polls in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh: Gehlot

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday charged that the "red diary" issue and Mahadev betting app case were a "conspiracy" by the BJP to win assembly elections in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

An inquiry into the matters should be done by a retired judge of the Supreme Court, he demanded.

At a press conference at the Congress office, Gehlot also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on late Congress leader Rajesh Pilot, and claimed the BJP wants to "provoke" the Gurjar community in the state.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of punishing Sachin Pilot after meting out the same treatment to his father Rajesh Pilot, saying anyone who speaks the truth in the party is shunted out of politics.

Sachin Pilot had hit back, saying there was no need for anyone other than the party and the people to worry about him.

Gehlot said 72 Gurjars were killed in police firing during the BJP rule when the community held an agitation to demand reservation whereas during his rule, no lathi-charge was done despite agitations and five percent reservation was given.

Lashing out at the BJP for publishing full page advertisements in newspapers containing compilation of news clippings on crime incidents in Rajasthan, Gehlot said the BJP wants to win elections by "misleading people and hatching conspiracies".

The BJP has been targeting the Congress government in Rajasthan over the red diary matter and Mahadev betting app matter.

A sacked Rajasthan minister had alleged that the red diary contains details of alleged financial irregularities committed by the Gehlot government.

On November 5, the Centre blocking 22 illegal betting platforms, including the Mahadev app, on the Enforcement Directorate’s request.

The action follows investigations conducted by the ED against an illegal betting app syndicate and subsequent raids in connection with the Mahadev app in Chhattisgarh.